Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Championship Streaming Targets

This article is part of our NBA Waiver Wire series.

The majority of names on this list were likely not even on the radar for you a month ago. However, as is the experience at this time every year, deep diving is a skill in itself. All five teams featured here have well and truly packed their bags for this season and are marching proudly toward the 2025 NBA Draft. If you are lucky enough to have made it this far, your season could very well come down to quantity over quality. Whether it's targeting an offensive threat capable of delivering points and threes or a defensive-minded player who can help boost your blocks and steals, narrowing your focus can prove vital as you battle for seedings. Let's dive into five players who are currently rostered in fewer than 50% of Yahoo leagues.

Adem Bona, Philadelphia 76ers (31% rostered)

It's been a meteoric rise for Bona over the past week, putting up top-30 value in that time. Across four games, he is averaging 16.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 3.5 blocks in 30.8 minutes, shooting 80.6 percent from the floor and 69.2 percent from the line. He had built some momentum earlier in the month before an injury ended up costing him five games. However, he has well and truly established himself as the starting center and, honestly, should serve as the primary backup behind Joel Embiid next season. Andre Drummond, despite still being an elite rebounder, is very limited offensively, and speed is certainly not a strength. As for the remainder of this campaign, Bona is someone who simply needs to be rostered in all formats.

Bub Carrington, Washington Wizards (15% rostered)

Carrington's rookie season has been a mixed bag, despite playing a relatively consistent role. Fresh off a career-high 32 points in a loss to the Magic, Carrington has now played at least 35 minutes in three straight games. He has scored double-digits in five of the past seven fixtures, seemingly becoming more comfortable on an NBA court. In nine games over the past two weeks, he is averaging 12.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.3 three-pointers in 29.8 minutes per game. While his offensive output will likely fluctuate from one game to the next, he is a reliable source of assists and threes, while also providing above-average rebounding numbers from the guard position.

Jamal Shead, Toronto Raptors (10% rostered)

Although his role is typically dependent on whether Immanuel Quickley is resting or not, Shead has done enough over the past two weeks to warrant a roster spot in most formats. Across seven games during that time, he is averaging 12.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.4 three-pointers in just 23.8 minutes per game. The Raptors appear to have settled into a rhythm in which they give Quickley every second game off. This means Shead should be viewed as a part-time starter, at least for now. However, with a floor of 24 minutes per game, managers should seriously consider grabbing him, especially if in need of assists and steals.

Matisse Thybulle, Portland Trail Blazers (5% rostered)

Thybulle was basically a forgotten man this season due to an ankle injury, which prevented him from making his season debut until mid-March. However, since making his debut, Thybulle has played in 10 straight games, logging at least 25 minutes in each of the past two contests. The Trail Blazers are in no hurry to rush anyone back onto the court, meaning Thybulle should be able to hold down a relatively solid role for the remainder of the season. His fantasy value is quite clearly tied up in just one category, that being steals. Across his 10-game span, Thybulle is averaging 2.4 thefts per game. For anyone battling in their playoffs, 8-10 steals across a seven-day period could mean the difference between winning and losing, making him a viable streaming candidate, assuming he fills a need on your squad.

KJ Simpson, Charlotte Hornets (2% rostered)

With LaMelo Ball undergoing surgery on his wrist and ankle, Simpson has seemingly supplanted him as the starting point guard for the remainder of the season. He has assumed that role in four straight games, averaging 10.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.8 three-pointers in 30.8 minutes per contest. His offensive game leaves a lot to be desired, but he is going to be given every opportunity to demonstrate what he can do down the stretch. Player development is the top priority for the Hornets at this point, and Simpson should be near the top of that list. Much like Shead, Simpson offers upside in assists and steals, while history would tell us that he could get hot at some point in the next two weeks, providing managers with a sneaky points boost.

Drop Candidates:

Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns (96% rostered)

Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers (92% rostered)

Anfernee Simons, Portland Trail Blazers (89% rostered)

Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans (86% rostered)