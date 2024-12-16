Fantasy Basketball


Jamison Battle Injury: Out Monday with ankle sprain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 16, 2024 at 10:58am

Battle (ankle) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Bulls.

The two-way player presumably sprained his left ankle Friday, when he played 23 minutes in the G League Raptors 905's 132-109 loss to the Delaware Blue Coats. Though Battle is now back with the parent club, he'll be sidelined Monday as the Raptors kick off a three-game week. Battle had been part of the rotation in Toronto's last game Thursday in Miami, but he could find minutes more difficult to come by once the Raptors get Scottie Barnes (ankle), Bruce Brown (knee) and Immanuel Quickley (elbow) back from injuries.

