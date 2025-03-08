NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, March 8

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

DraftKings' featured slate is excluding the early game between Charlotte and Brooklyn, leaving seven games at our disposal. The first tip-off is at 7:00 p.m ET, and I've got you covered with my best DFS recommendations for this evening's action.

SLATE OVERVIEW

The Vegas numbers point to the IND/ATL game, and we responded with several endorsements for that game. The Warriors and Pistons will also feature some elite production.

INJURIES

IND Tyrese Haliburton (hip) - QUESTIONABLE

Although Haliburton has a questionable tag, he has a good chance of playing against Atlanta. Due to the increased probability, I won't endorse a pivot here.

BOS Kristaps Porzingis (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

BOS Jrue Holiday (finger) - QUESTIONABLE

Direct pivots have been generally ineffective during Porzinigis' absence. Boston isn't projecting particularly well for me against the Lakers, but considering LA's short-handed interior compels me to look at Al Horford ($5,000) and his dual eligibility.

CHI Nikola Vucevic (calf) - DOUBTFUL

Although Zach Collins ($6,400) is notorious for fouling out, he's put up solid numbers during Vucevic's absence and should be considered at center.

WAS Jordan Poole (elbow) - QUESTIONABLE

It's only a matter of time before Marcus Smart ($3,900) wakes up with a big game, and his dual eligibility at SG and SF makes him a viable salary saver.

TORONTO - All starters OUT except Scottie Barnes ($7,700)

Barnes is cheap enough to consider, but there's bound to be other value on this roster. Outside of Barnes, you could take a flier on Jamison Battle ($3,000). I don't see anything else worth mentioning.

ELITE PLAYERS

We have five players above $10k for Saturday's slate, and I can understand the logic for all five of them as viable starting options. DraftKings' stingy $50,000 salary allotment will probably only allow for one, so I'll rely on recency data to guide me. LeBron James and Jayson Tatum both played under their seasonal averages when they last met. Luka Doncic hasn't faced the Celtics yet. Conversely, Cade Cunningham ($10,100) logged one of his best games of the season against the Warriors, and Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,200) is averaging a bit above his usual numbers over three contests against the Bulls this season. Based on this data, I like Cunningham and Giannis best out of this group.

In the $9k range, Alperen Sengun ($9,500) is expensive but a good spend-up option against the Pelicans. Stephen Curry ($9,300) is also playing exceptionally well recently, and you can never count him out.

The $8k level has six players to choose from. The matchup between Tyler Herro ($8,700) and Josh Giddey ($8,400) should generate some fireworks, and Jaylen Brown ($8,300) has a decent career record against the Lakers.

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

Pascal Siakam, IND ($7,900) @ ATL

Siakam has enjoyed great success against Atlanta this season, averaging 46.3 DKFP over two contests. He's also coming off a massive 50-DKFP night against the Hawks two days ago.

Scottie Barnes, TOR ($7,700) vs. WAS

Barnes is getting another mention because a closer look at this matchup ends up checking a lot of boxes for him. He'll be carrying a heavy load for Toronto, but the Wizards are terrible and are 3-7 over their last 10 games. Granted, the Raptors aren't much better, but the nexus of Toronto's production will flow through Barnes.

Onyeka Okongwu, ATL ($6,600) vs. IND

Okongwu has a lot going for him here. His salary is very appealing, and while I'd like additional eligibility for him, he projects as one of the best centers you can buy from a point-per-dollar standpoint. He was able to post 44.8 DKFP against Indiana two days ago.

Draymond Green, GSW ($5,900) vs. DET

If Okongwu doesn't move the needle for you, Green is an option. I wish we could get an additional position for him, but DraftKings is only giving him center eligibility. Still, he's been on fire over the past 10 games, averaging 36.6 DKFP over the span. He failed to exceed that number in his sole game against the Detroit, but the recent numbers are encouraging.

Tari Eason, HOU ($5,600) vs. NOP

This is a good spot for Houston, and I would definitely consider options outside of Eason on the roster. If the team follows previous data, Eason should be available since the team isn't in a back-to-back. They've given him rest due to his lingering leg issue, but he's emerged fresh after a day off. He also has the advantage of taking the time off at home in Houston.

Tre Jones, CHI ($4,600) @ MIA

Chicago has a lot of mouths to feed, but Jones has found a window while Lonzo Ball works his way back from a wrist injury. Giddey and Coby White have value, but White is banged up and Giddey works best off the ball and isn't a threat to Jones' production. He only has PG eligibility and that limits his usability, but he could save you some coin if you're targeting multiple elites.

Also consider: Dillon Brooks, HOU ($4,600) vs. NOP, Dyson Daniels, ATL ($6,900) vs. IND

