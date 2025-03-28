Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jamison Battle headshot

Jamison Battle News: Starting sans Barrett

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2025 at 4:25pm

Battle is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Hornets, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

RJ Barrett is getting the night off Friday, allowing Battle to join the first unit. Battle has averaged 10.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 0.6 assists and 2.8 three-pointers in 30.7 minutes across five games as a starter this season, so he hasn't seen a huge jump in fantasy appeal with the starting five.

Jamison Battle
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now