Javon Freeman-Liberty headshot

Javon Freeman-Liberty News: Posts triple-double in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2025 at 2:34pm

Freeman-Liberty collected 14 points (3-14 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 13 rebounds, 10 assists and two blocks across 39 minutes Saturday during the G League Windy City Bulls' 128-126 win over the Raptors 905.

Freeman-Liberty had a forgettable night scoring the basketball, but he led his squad in both rebounds and assists on the way to victory. This was an uncharacteristically productive showing across the board for the 25-year-old, who is averaging 7.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists through seven regular-season G League appearances.

Javon Freeman-Liberty
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
