Javon Freeman-Liberty News: Stands out in opener

Freeman-Liberty logged 24 points (7-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds and three assists across 41 minutes of Friday's 117-112 G League win over Grand Rapids.

Freeman-Liberty paced Windy City in points and minutes played but fell one rebound shy of a double-double. Freeman-Liberty spent the 2023-24 season and 2024 Summer League with Toronto, but was signed and waived by the Bulls in October. Freeman-Liberty appeared in 22 regular-season games with the Raptors, averaging 7.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists across 18.3 minutes per game.