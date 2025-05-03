Jeff Green News: Fails to make an impact in win
Green finished with no counting stats across two minutes during Friday's 115-107 victory over Golden State in Game 6 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
Green has played a total of six minutes throughout the three games he's played in this first-round series. The veteran forward is clearly not someone head coach Ime Udoka is leaning on to help the team advance to the next round.
