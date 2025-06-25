Jeremiah Fears News: Selected No. 7 by Pelicans

Fears was selected by the Pelicans with the No. 7 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Fears is a high-upside point guard, but he comes with a bit of risk. The 6-foot-3 Oklahoma product was one of the best ball-handlers in the SEC as a true freshman and averaged 17.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.6 steals per game. He possesses an excellent handle and has a quick first step. However, he's a bit undersized at 180 pounds and struggled to find his shot, shooting 28.4 percent from beyond the arc. Because of his slight frame and scoring inefficiency, Fears may be a couple of years away from making a consistent positive impact at the NBA level. With Jordan Poole and Jose Alvarado on the roster, the Pelicans won't need to start Fears on Opening Night, but Dejounte Murray's (Achilles) injury could force Fears into a rotational role right away.