Most Social Media Growth of 2025 NBA Draft Prospects

Most Social Media Growth of 2025 NBA Draft Prospects

Written by 
Thomas Leary
Updated on June 26, 2025 11:06AM EST
The first round of the NBA Draft has concluded, with Cooper Flagg headling the class as expected. There's plenty of time to analyze how each pick will impact their team ahead of the regular season tip. But in the immediate aftermath, Rotowire was curious. What prospects are already seeing a boon from their new fanbase after the 2025 NBA Draft?

Utilizing the personal Instagram accounts of each player selected during the first round, we were able to secure the growth of each prospects' social media from Tuesday, June 24th at 9:00 ET to Thursday, June 26th at 9:00 ET. 

Top 10 Social Media Followers Added By Draft Prospects 

Rank

Player

Team

# of Followers Added*

1

Cooper Flagg

Dallas Mavericks

100,000

2

Dylan Harper

San Antonio Spurs

35,000

3

VJ Edgecombe

Philadelphia 76ers

22,000

4

Thomas Sorber

Oklahoma City Thunder

18,300

5

Carter Bryant

San Antonio Spurs

17,600

6

Khaman Maluach

Phoenix Suns

16,700

7

Ace Bailey

Utah Jazz

13,000

8

Collin Murray-Boyles

Toronto Raptors

10,900

9

Jeremiah Fears

New Orleans Pelicans

10,600

10

Egor Demin

Brooklyn Nets

9,500

Cooper Flagg Leads 2025 NBA Draft Social Media Surge

To little surprise, Flagg added the most followers on Draft night, with the former Duke big man headed to Dallas to pair up with Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis. Flagg was one of the most expected No. 1 picks in recent memory, but it still appears some fans waited to follow him until he was officially in the Association. 

Behind Flagg were the two players who were immediately drafted after him in Dylan Harper and VJ Edgecombe, while Thomas Sorber (drafted 15th) surprisingly gained the 4th most followers as he joins the newly-crowned NBA champs in Oklahoma City. 

Top 10 Social Media Percentage Growth By Draft Prospects

 

Rank

Player

Team

Percentage Growth*

 

1

Yang Hansen

Portland Trail Blazers

493.3%

 

2

Joan Beringer

Minnesota Timberwolves

100.0%

 

3

Noa Essengue

Chicago Bulls

85.7%

 

4

Thomas Sorber

Oklahoma City Thunder

75.0%

 

5

Cedric Coward

Memphis Grizzlies

59.7%

 

6

Collin Murray-Boyles

Toronto Raptors

58.9%

 

7

Carter Bryant

San Antonio Spurs

38.4%

 

8

Yanic Konan Niederhauser

Los Angeles Clippers

36.4%

 

9

Ben Saraf

Brooklyn Nets

30.7%

 

10

VJ Edgecombe

Philadelphia 76ers

29.7%

Yang Hansen's Remarkable Social Media Growth Post-Draft

As to who saw the most percentage growth, look no further than Yang Hansen, who roundly added nearly 500% more followers after the Trail Blazers surprisingly took him at No. 16. 

Who is Yang Hansen

Plenty of other NBA fans apparently had the same question. Mostly projected as a mid-second round pick, the 7'1 Hansen joined Yao Ming and Yi Jianlian as the highest selected Chinese-born players in league history. Hansen was also on hand for his selection, which provided one of the more memorable moments of the night after the widely-expected Flagg selection. 

RotoWire offers NBA analysis plus NBA betting promos you can use when you sign up with an operator.

