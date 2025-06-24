Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

This article is part of our NBA Draft series.

The first round of the 2025 NBA Draft is Wednesday, June 25 at 8 p.m. ET at Barclays Center in New York, and it can be seen on ESPN and ABC. The second round follows at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday. The offseason has already kicked off with multiple big-time trades, including the Suns moving Kevin Durant to get their own pick back in the lottery (10th overall). If every team stands pat, I would predict things to fall this way, but I also took team-fit into serious consideration, so while it may not be at the exact pick, I do expect a lot of these players to end up on the right team.

2025 NBA Mock Draft

1. Dallas Mavericks - Cooper Flagg, F, Duke (6-8, 221)

Not much needs to be said here. Flagg has been the consensus No. 1 for years and will look to fill Luka Doncic's shoes in Dallas. Kyrie Irving isn't expected to be healthy, so Flagg may be forced into heavy usage right away, even if that isn't the strongest part of his game.

2. San Antonio Spurs - Dylan Harper, G, Rutgers (6'5, 213)

Spurs appear likely to stand pat, even though Harper will have to compete with De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle for usage. While San Antonio is a sexy pick to emerge as a contender next year, they still don't have a winning season under Victor Wembanyama, and they need to continue stacking talent around their superstar before worrying about team fit.

3. Philadelphia 76ers - Ace Bailey, F, Rutgers (6'8, 203)

Bailey has turned into the mystery man of the 2025 NBA Draft after declining workouts caused him to fall down draft boards, but I still think he's the clear No. 3 best prospect in this class, and I think Philly would be overthinking this pick if they went for a team-fit pick like Edgecombe.

4. Charlotte Hornets - V.J. Edgecombe, G, Baylor (6'4, 193)

The Hornets desperately need a starter who takes pride in playing defense. Edgecombe falling to No. 4 would be the perfect storm for the Hornets, who'd likely also pass on Bailey and take Knueppel if Philly selects Edgecombe at No. 3.

5. Utah Jazz - Kon Knueppel, G, Duke (6'5, 219)

Knueppel is a sharpshooter but has more to his game, and he'd be able to put that on full display if he landed in Utah. The Jazz have a crowded frontcourt, but Knueppel could quickly become a lead dog in the backcourt.

6. Washington Wizards - Jeremiah Fears, G, Oklahoma (6'2, 179)

Washington traded Jordan Poole for CJ McCollum, who's on an expiring contract, so Fears would be the point guard of the future.

7. New Orleans - Khaman Maluach, C, Duke (7-0, 252)

For a second straight year, the Pelicans will use a first-round pick on a center, but Maluach has a much higher upside than incumbent Yves Missi.

8. Brooklyn Nets - Tre Johnson, G, Texas (6'4, 190)

Pair Cam Thomas with Tre Johnson and sit back and watch the fireworks because this backcourt duo would attempt 50 shots a night.

9. Toronto Raptors - Kasparas Jakucionis, G, Illinois (6'4, 205)

Toronto's roster is an odd collection of not-quite superstars. Reportedly, the plan is to package some of those guys in deals to acquire a superstar or two this offseason. If that's the plan, the Raptors will need low-salary youngsters to fill out the roster when they acquire those high-salaried superstars, and Jakucionis would be a great fit as a floor-spacing guard who's ready to contribute right away.

10. Phoenix Suns - Derik Queen, C, Maryland (6'9, 247)

Queen's upside is as high as anyone in this draft not named Flagg. However, Queen is also a very risky prospect. I love the fit in Phoenix, as the Suns likely aren't done trading away pieces and are looking at a full rebuild. Queen could thrive on a team with usage available.

11. Portland Trail Blazers - Noa Essengue, F, Ratiopharm Ulm (6'9, 194)

12. Chicago Bulls - Egor Demin, G, BYU (6'8, 199)

13. Atlanta Hawks - Joan Beringer, C, France (6'11, 230)

14. San Antonio Spurs - Carter Bryant, F, Arizona (6'7, 215)

15. Oklahoma City Thunder - Collin Murray-Boyles, F, South Carolina (6'7, 240)

16. Memphis Grizzlies - Cedric Coward, F, Washington State (6'5, 213)

17. Minnesota Timberwolves - Thomas Sorber, C, Georgetown (6'9, 263)

18. Washington Wizards - Liam McNeeley, F, UConn (6'7, 215)

19. Brooklyn Nets - Asa Newell, F, Georgia (6'9, 224)

20. Miami Heat - Hugo Gonzalez, G, Real Madrid (6'6, 205)

21. Utah Jazz - Danny Wolf, F, Michigan (6'11, 252)

22. Brooklyn Nets - Nique Clifford, G, Colorado State (6'5, 202)

23. New Orleans Pelicans - Will Riley, F, Illinois (6'8, 186)

24. Oklahoma City Thunder - Nolan Traore, G, France (6'5, 175)

25. Orlando Magic - Jase Richardson, G, Michigan State (6'1, 178)

26. Brooklyn Nets - Rasheer Fleming, F, Saint Joseph's (6'8, 232)

27. Brooklyn Nets - Maxime Raynaud, C, Stanford (7'0, 237)

28. Boston Celtics - Ryan Kalkbrenner, C, Creighton (7'1, 257)

29. Phoenix Suns - Walter Clayton, G, Florida (6'2, 199)

30. Los Angeles Clippers - Ben Saraf, G, Ratiopharm Ulm (6'6, 201)