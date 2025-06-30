Joe Ingles News: Plans to sign with Timberwolves
Ingles plans on signing a one-year, $3.6 million contract with the Timberwolves, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Ingles is all set to re-sign with Minnesota to provide a veteran presence as well as frontcourt depth off the bench. The 37-year-old swingman logged just 6.0 minutes per game across 19 regular-season appearances in 2024-25, so his fantasy value will likely remain restricted while the likes of Julius Randle, Jaden McDaniels and Naz Reid are healthy.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now