NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, November 29

Slate Overview

LAC at MIN: Clippers 5-4 on road; Timberwolves on four-game slide

ORL at BKN: Magic 4-7 on road; Nets on three-game win streak

BOS at CHI: Celtics on six-game win streak; Bulls 2-6 at home

DET at IND: Pistons 4-7 on road; Pacers on three-game win streak

TOR at MIA: Raptors 1-10 on road; Heat 3-4 at home

OKC at LAL: Thunder on three-game win streak; Lakers 7-2 at home

SAC at POR: Kings 5-4 on road; Trail Blazers on two-game slide

Injuries to Monitor

LAC - Norman Powell (hamstring): Questionable

MIN - Joe Ingles (calf): OUT

BKN - Nic Claxton (back), Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle), Cameron Johnson (ankle): Questionable: Dennis Schroder (Personal), Day'Ron Sharpe (hamstring), Cam Thomas (hamstring): OUT

CHI - Jalen Smith (ankle), Coby White (wrist): Questionable; Patrick Williams (foot): OUT

DET - Tobias Harris (hip), Cade Cunningham (hip): Questionable

IND - Ben Sheppard (oblique), Aaron Nesmith (ankle), Andrew Nembhard (knee): OUT

TOR - Gradey Dick (calf), Immanuel Quickley (elbow): OUT

MIA - Kevin Love (back): Questionable

OKC - Alex Caruso (hip): OUT

LAL - Jaxson Hayes (ankle): Doubtful

SAC - DeMar DeRozan (back), Trey Lyles (calf): OUT

POR - Scoot Henderson (quadriceps), Dalano Banton (knee): Questionable; Jerami Grant (knee): Doubtful; Donovan Clingan (knee): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

De'Aaron Fox, Kings ($9,200) at Trail Blazers

Fox bounced back from a quieter outing with 51 DK points in the last game and is averaging 31.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.5 steals over his last 10 appearances. He must continue to pick up his play on the offensive end while DeMar DeRozan is sidelined, and he should also pad his stats against the Trail Blazers, who are giving up the league's second-most turnovers per game.

Tyler Herro, Heat ($7,800) vs. Raptors

Herro turned in 27 points, eight rebounds, five assists and a steal for a total of 45.5 DK points in his last outing, and he is averaging 24.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists over the last 10 games. He faces a great opportunity to keep rolling with a matchup against the Raptors, who are giving up the league's sixth-most points per game, and who remain shorthanded in the backcourt.

Forwards/Centers

Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($8,000) at Bulls

Brown is averaging 24.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.0 steals over the last five games, including a high of 53.8 DK points. He enters a favorable matchup against the Bulls, who are giving up the league's highest field-goal percentage, and the league's eighth-most turnovers per game.

Franz Wagner, Magic ($9,600) at Nets

Wagner continues to shine, averaging 24.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 3.2 steals over the last five games, including a high of 71.0 DK points. He should thrive against the Nets, who are giving up the league's fifth-highest field-goal percentage, and the league's seventh-highest three-point shooting percentage to opposing small forwards. Wagner also finished with 46.0 DK points in his previous encounter with the Nets.

Bam Adebayo, Heat ($8,300) vs. Raptors

Adebayo is averaging 16.3 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games, including five with more than 40 DK points and a high of 65.8. He has a good chance to keep rolling against the Raptors, who are giving up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing centers.

Expected Chalk

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($10,000) at Bulls

Tatum is coming off the first three-game stretch of the season where he did not score more than 20 points in at least two of the outings. Nonetheless, he is likely to dominate against the Bulls, who remain without Patrick Williams in the frontcourt, and who are giving up the league's third-most points and most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards. Tatum is averaging 27.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.0 steals over the last 10 games, including three with at least 60 DK points.

Mid-Range Money

Pascal Siakam, Pacers ($7,200) vs. Nets

Siakam tied his season high with 29 points in his last outing and is averaging 21.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games. He also finished with 47.0 DK points in his previous meeting with the Pistons, on opening night.

Jalen Duren, Pistons ($6,100) at Pacers

Duren has been up-and-down over the last five games, with a high of 52.5 DK points and a low of 14.0. He faces a good opportunity to come up on the higher end of the spectrum against the Pacers, who are giving up the league's third-most rebounds per game to opposing centers, and the league's seventh-most points in the paint.

Value Picks

T.J. McConnell, Pacers ($4,800) at Bulls

McConnell continues to provide reliable support off the bench, especially while the Pacers are shorthanded. He is averaging 10.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals over the last five games, including a high of 33.5 DK points. He should also do well against the Bulls, who are giving up the league's second-most points per game to opposing point guards.

Tyrese Martin, Nets ($3,000) vs. Magic

Martin is coming off a brilliant performance, as he delivered 30 points on 10-for-13 shooting, including 8-for-10 from long range. He will likely have another chance to showcase his game as the Nets are dealing with a handful of injuries.

Ziaire Williams, Nets ($4,900) vs. Magic

Williams is looking at his fourth consecutive start for the injury-riddled Nets, after he averaged 11.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals over the last three games, including a 19-point, 10-rebound double-double.

