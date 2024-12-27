NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 27

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

NYK at ORL: Knicks on five-game win streak; Magic 12-3 at home

IND at BOS: Pacers 7-11 on road; Celtics on two-game slide

SAS at BKN: Spurs 4-8 on road; Nets 3-7 in last 10 games

MIN at HOU: Timberwolves 7-8 on road; Rockets on four-game win streak

MEM at NOP: Grizzlies 7-3 in last 10 games; Pelicans on eight-game slide

CLE at DEN: Cavs on five-game win streak; Nuggets 8-4 at home

DAL at PHX: Mavs 7-3 in last 10 games; Suns 10-6 at home

GSW at LAC: Warriors on two-game slide; Clippers 10-6 at home

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

IND - Andrew Nembhard (knee), Obi Toppin (ankle): OUT

BOS - Jrue Holiday (shoulder), Kristaps Porzingis (ankle): Questionable

BKN - Dorian Finney-Smith (calf), Cameron Johnson (hip): Questionable; Ben Simmons (back): OUT

MIN - Nickeil Alexander-Walker (illness), Joe Ingles (calf): Questionable

HOU - Tari Eason (leg): Questionable; Dillon Brooks (ankle): OUT

MEM - Jay Huff (ankle): Questionable; Santi Aldama (ankle): OUT

NOP - Jordan Hawkins (thumb): Questionable; Brandon Ingram (ankle): OUT

CLE - Dean Wade (knee): Questionable; Isaac Okoro (shoulder): OUT

DEN - Aaron Gordon (calf): OUT

DAL - Dereck Lively (hip): Questionable; Luka Doncic (calf): OUT

PHX - Devin Booker (groin), Grayson Allen (concussion): OUT

GSW - Draymond Green (back): Doubtful; Stephen Curry (knee), Gary Payton (calf): OUT

LAC - Kevin Porter (illness): Questionable

Elite Players

Guards

Kyrie Irving, Mavericks ($8,300) at Suns

Irving is in for a big responsibility, as he must carry the squad in the absence of Luka Doncic. Irving is coming off a brilliant 39-point performance and is averaging 22.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.1 steals over his last 10 appearances. He should do well against the Suns, who are also shorthanded in the backcourt, and who give up the league's sixth-most points per game to opposing point guards.

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers ($8,400) at Nuggets

Mitchell is averaging 21.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 2.0 steals across the last five games, including a high of 46.5 DK points. He faces a tough matchup against the Nuggets, but he is likely to stand out while helping his squad stay competitive, as the Nuggets give up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing shooting guards.

Forwards/Centers

Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($7,900) vs. Pacers

Brown is coming off a couple of impressive outings, including a 56.3 DK-point performance in the game before last, where he finished with 35 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals. He should keep up the strong play with a matchup against the Pacers, who give up the league's sixth-most points per game to opposing small forwards.

Kevin Durant, Suns ($9,300) vs. Mavericks

Durant topped 60 DK points twice in the last five games, while averaging 30.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.6 steals over that span. He also finished with 45.3 DK points in his previous encounter with the Mavs, and he should come up with another big night, especially as he must look to carry his squad offensively in the absence of Devin Booker.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks ($9,600) at Magic

Towns is averaging 23.4 points, 14.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists over the last five games, including three with more than 55 DK points and a high of 72.0, when he dropped 32-and-20 on December 19. The Magic are going a great job against opposing centers this season, but Towns still mustered 58.0 DK points in their previous meeting, and he is likely to impose himself once again, as he enters the matchup with plenty of momentum.

Expected Chalk

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs ($11,000) at Nets

Wembanyama is coming off his most productive game of the season, as he totaled 83.0 DK points with 42 points, 18 rebounds, four assists, a steal and four blocks in a loss to the Knicks on Christmas Day. It marked the second time this season that the Spurs' superstar topped 80 DK points, and he is averaging a whopping 32.0 points, 10.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 6.6 blocks over the last five games. He faces an excellent opportunity to keep up the strong play in a meeting against the Nets, who give up the league's highest field-goal percentage to opposing centers.

Mid-Range Money

Dennis Schroder, Warriors ($5,300) at Clippers

Schroder is up for a major role, as he will take over the point guard job in the absence of Stephen Curry. This will mark the first time that Schroder takes the reins for his new squad, and he will surely be looking to make the most of the opportunity. Additionally, he is likely to pad his stats at the foul line, as the Clippers give up the league's ninth-most free throws per game to opposing point guards.

Derrick White, Celtics ($6,800) vs. Pacers

White continues to stuff the stat sheet, averaging 15.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks over the last five games, including four with more than 30 DK points. He should find plenty of room to prosper with a matchup against the Pacers, who give up the league's ninth-most points per game.

Royce O'Neale, Suns ($5,300) vs. Mavericks

O'Neale is in line for a boost in the absence of Devin Booker, and he should pad his stats against the Mavericks, who give up the league's seventh-most rebounds per game to opposing small forwards. O'Neale is averaging 8.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals over the last five games, including two with more than 25 DK points.

Value Picks

Keldon Johnson, Spurs ($4,000) at Nets

Johnson is coming off a couple of muted performances but is averaging 10.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists over his last 10 appearances. He faces a good opportunity to get back on track against the Nets, who give up the league's ninth-highest shooting percentage to opposing power forwards.

Daniel Gafford, Mavericks ($4,200) at Suns

After dropping 23 points in the game before last, Gafford came up with zero points, rebounds and assists in his most recent outing. Nonetheless, he has been solid all season and is likely to bounce back against the Suns, who give up the league's second-most points per game to opposing centers.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.