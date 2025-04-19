Fantasy Basketball
John Konchar

John Konchar News: Serviceable effort Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2025

Konchar totaled five points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal in 24 minutes during Friday's 120-106 Play-In Game win over Dallas.

Konchar continues to serve as an unpredictable piece for the Grizzlies, playing at least 24 minutes for the first time since December 31. Despite being in the rotation for the most part, Konchar's playing time typically fluctuates wildly. Memphis will now advance to play Oklahoma City in the first round of the playoffs. While Konchar will almost undoubtedly make an appearance, it's hard to envisage him playing a significant role.

