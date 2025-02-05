NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 5

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

CLE at DET: Cavs 6-4 in last 10 games; Pistons 4-6 in last 10 games

MIL at CHA: Bucks on four-game slide; Hornets on five-game slide

SAS at ATL: Spurs on two-game slide; Hawks 2-8 in last 10 games

WAS at BKN: Wizards on two-game win streak; Nets on three-game win streak

MEM at TOR: Grizzlies on three-game win streak; Raptors 7-3 in last 10 games

MIA at PHI: Heat 11-14 on road; 76ers 10-15 at home

CHI at MIN: Bulls 12-13 on road; Timberwolves on two-game slide

GSW at UTA: Warriors 10-11 on road; Jazz 1-9 in last 10 games

NOP at DEN: Pelicans on six-game slide; Nuggets on three-game win streak

Injuries to Monitor

CLE - Donovan Mitchell (shoulder): Questionable; Isaac Okoro (shoulder), Dean Wade (knee): OUT

MIL - Brook Lopez (back): Questionable; Kyle Kuzma (not injury related): OUT

CHA - Vasilije Micic (anke): Questionable; LaMelo Ball (ankle), Cody Martin (abdomen), Josh Okogie (hamstring): OUT

SAS - Chris Paul (finger): Questionable

ATL - Bogdan Bogdanovic (personal), Clint Capela (back): OUT

WAS - Alex Sarr (ankle), Khris Middleton (ankle): OUT

BKN - Day'Ron Sharpe (hamstring): Questionable; Cam Thomas (hamstring), Noah Clowney (ankle): OUT

MEM - Brandon Clarke (back), John Konchar (shoulder), Marcus Smart (finger): Questionable; Desmond Bane (foot): OUT

TOR - Chris Boucher (illness): Questionable; RJ Barrett (concussion), Immanuel Quickley (rest), Jakob Poeltl (hip): OUT

PHI - Eric Gordon (knee), Quentin Grimes (not injury related), Kyle Lowry (hip): Questionable; Andre Drummond (toe), Paul George (finger): Doubtful; Joel Embiid (knee): OUT

CHI - Lonzo Ball (knee): Questionable

MIN - Donte DiVincenzo (toe), Julius Randle (thigh): OUT

GSW - Moses Moody (back), Jonathan Kuminga (ankle): OUT

UTA - Lauri Markkanen (back): Questionable; Collin Sexton (ankle): OUT

NOP - Jose Alvarado (illness): Questionable; Brandon Ingram (ankle): OUT

DEN - Aaron Gordon (calf): Questionable; Russell Westbrook (hamstring), Peyton Watson (knee): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Stephen Curry, Warriors ($8,300) at Jazz

Curry is averaging 20.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 0.9 steals across his last 10 appearances, including six with at least 35 DK points and a high of 49.3. He is up for an ideal opportunity to thrive with a matchup against the Jazz, who give up the league's most points and fourth-highest field-goal percentage to opposing point guards.

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($9,800) vs. Bulls

Edwards finished with 40.5 DK points in the last game, which seems modest compared to the 69.0 DK points he delivered in his previous outing. He is averaging 29.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.2 blocks over his last 10 appearances, and he should keep rolling with a matchup against the Bulls, who give up the league's sixth-most points per game to opposing shooting guards.

Forwards/Centers

Scottie Barnes, Raptors ($9,300) vs. Grizzlies

Barnes continues to fill the stat sheet, averaging 19.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocks over the last 10 games, including three with at least 50 DK points. He must look to step up offensively in the absence of RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley, and he has a good chance to pad his stats against the Grizzlies, who give up the league's second-most free throws per game.

Jaren Jackson, Grizzlies ($8,300) at Raptors

Jackson racked up 51.5 DK points in the last game and is averaging 25.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.4 blocks over 10 outings. He is up for a favorable matchup against the Raptors, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt, and who give up the league's ninth-most points in the paint and most free throws per game.

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs ($10,800) at Hawks

Wembanyama surpassed 55 DK points in four of his last five appearances and is averaging 26.0 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 3.4 blocks through that span. He faces a great opportunity to prosper against the Hawks, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt, and who give up the league's seventh-most points in the paint.

Expected Chalk

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($11,800) at Hornets

After being sidelined in the last game, Antetokounmpo is expected to return to action against the Hornets. He topped 60 DK points in each of his last four outings, including a high of 72.5, while averaging 34.8 points, 13.8 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.0 steals over that span. He also should thrive against the Hornets, who give up the league's eighth-most points per game and eighth-highest field-goal percentage to opposing power forwards.

Mid-Range Money

D'Angelo Russell, Nets ($6,600) vs. Wizards

Russell is averaging 15.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.4 blocks across the last five games, including a high of 41.3 DK points. He faces an ideal chance to stand out against the Wizards, who give up the league's third-most points per game to opposing point guards.

John Collins, Jazz ($6,700) vs. Warriors

Collins reached the 30 DK-point mark in each of the last two games and is averaging 18.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks over three outings since returning from a three-game absence. He should keep up the production with a matchup against the Warriors, who give up the league's eighth-most rebounds per game.

Value Picks

Bruce Brown, Raptors ($4,100) vs. Grizzlies

Brown is averaging 10.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.0 steals over the last 10 games, including three with at least 30 DK points. He is likely to pick up additional playing time while his squad is significantly shorthanded, and he should pad his stats against the Grizzlies, who give up the league's second-most turnovers per game.

Ochai Agbaji, Raptors ($3,500) vs. Grizzlies

Agbaji should pick up additional playing time for his shorthanded squad and has a good chance to get his shot going against the Grizzlies, who give up the league's ninth-most three-pointers per game.

Kyshawn George, Wizards ($3,900) at Nets

George is averaging 6.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.8 blocks over six consecutive starts, including a high of 25.5 DK points. He is up for another start and has the opportunity to take a more significant role in the offense due to the departure of Kyle Kuzma, especially before Khris Middleton makes his debut with the squad.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.