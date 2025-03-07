NBA DFS
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 7

NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 7

Written by 
Dan Bruno 
Published on March 7, 2025
Find your PERFECT PICK

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

  • Daily Picks
  • Effortless Analysis
  • Data-Driven Decisions
  • Web and App Support
Baseball

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

CLE at CHA: Cavs on 12-game win streak; Hornets on eight-game slide

MEM at DAL: Grizzlies on four-game slide; Mavericks on three-game slide

UTA at TOR: Jazz on three-game slide; Raptors on two-game win streak 

MIN at MIA: Timberwolves on three-game win streak; Heat 15-12 at home

POR at OKC: Trail Blazers 5-5 in last 10 games; Thunder on five-game win streak 

PHX at DEN: Suns 11-20 on road; Nuggets 7-3 in last 10 games

SAS at SAC: Spurs 10-19 on road; Kings 7-3 in last 10 games

NYK at LAC: Knicks on two-game slide; Clippers 20-10 at home 

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor  

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report       

CHA - Mark Williams (foot): OUT

MEM - Santi Aldama (calf), John Konchar (knee): Questionable; Jaren Jackson (ankle): OUT 

DAL - Dante Exum (foot), Caleb Martin (hip): Questionable; Anthony Davis (thigh), Daniel Gafford (knee), Jaden Hardy (ankle), Kai Jones (quadriceps), Dereck Lively (ankle), P.J. Washington (ankle): OUT

UTA - Keyonte George (illness): Questionable; Jordan Clarkson (foot), John Collins (back), Lauri Markkanen (back): OUT

TOR - Chris Boucher (teeth): Doubtful; Ochai Agbaji (ankle), RJ Barrett (rest), Gradey Dick (knee), Brandon Ingram (ankle), Jonathan Mogbo (nose), Jakob Poeltl (rest): OUT

MIN - Rudy Gobert (back): Questionable

MIA - Alec Burks (back), Tyler Herro (illness), Jaime Jaquez (ankle), Andrew Wiggins (ankle): Questionable; Nikola Jovic (hand), Kel'el Ware (knee): OUT

POR - Deni Avdija (quadriceps), Jerami Grant (knee): Questionable; Deandre Ayton (calf), Dalano Banton (personal): OUT

OKC - Chet Holmgren (leg): Questionable; Luguentz Dort (knee), Isaiah Hartenstein (nose), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (rest), Cason Wallace (knee), Jalen Williams (wrist): OUT

DEN - Aaron Gordon (ankle), Nikola Jokic (ankle): Questionable; Julian Strawther (knee): OUT 

SAC - Malik Monk (toe), Domantas Sabonis (hamstring): OUT

NYK - Precious Achiuwa (hamstring), Mitchell Robinson (ankle), Jalen Brunson (ankle): Questionable

LAC - Norman Powell (hamstring), Ben Simmons (knee): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Jamal Murray, Nuggets ($7,800) vs. Suns 

Murray topped 40 DK points in each of the last three outings and is averaging 23.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.0 steals over five games. He also finished with 49.3 DK points in his previous encounter with the Suns, and he is likely to shine again, as they give up the league's third-most points per game to opposing point guards. 

De'Aaron Fox, Spurs ($8,400) at Kings 

Fox is averaging 19.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games, including four with at least 40 DK points and a high of 56.3. He is likely to come out with an extra edge in his first matchup against his former squad, and he should find room to make his mark, as the Kings give up the league's third-most three-pointers per game to opposing shooting guards. 

Forwards/Centers

Scottie Barnes, Raptors ($7,900) vs. Jazz

Barnes topped 45 DK points in two of the last three games and is averaging 19.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks across his last 10 appearances. He faces an excellent opportunity to shine with a matchup against the Jazz, who give up the league's third-most points per game, and who are shorthanded in the frontcourt. Additionally, he will have to step up with a more concerted effort to lead his squad in scoring in the absence of RJ Barrett

Kevin Durant, Suns ($8,900) at Nuggets 

In his best efforts to help stop his squad from having to accept the fate of a terribly disappointing season, Durant continues to turn in big-time performances, averaging 26.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks over the last five games, including three with more than 45 DK points and a high of 55.8 in the most recent outing. He is likely to be able to make his mark against the Nuggets, who give up the league's eighth-most three-pointers per game. 

Evan Mobley, Cavaliers ($8,100) at Hornets

Mobley has six double-doubles in his last 10 appearances and is averaging 20.1 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.9 blocks over that span. He should keep up the production in a matchup against the Hornets, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt, and who give up the league's eighth-most rebounds per game. 

Expected Chalk 

James Harden, Clippers ($9,800) vs. Knicks 

Harden turned in a season-high 50 points in the last game and is averaging 25.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.8 steals over 10 outings. He faces a tough matchup against a solid Knicks squad, but he should find the chance to thrive as they give up the league's highest three-point shooting percentage. 

Mid-Range Money 

Immanuel Quickley, Raptors ($6,600) vs. Jazz 

Quickley hit the 20-point mark in six of the last 10 games, averaging 19.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists over that span, including a high of 50.5 DK points. He faces an ideal opportunity to prosper against the Jazz, who give up the league's most points per game to opposing point guards. 

Russell Westbrook, Nuggets ($5,900) vs. Suns 

Westbrook got the start in the last game and turned in an impressive 25-point effort. He may be back on the bench against the Suns, but he is still capable of racking up the stats, as he is averaging 12.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 steals over five games, primarily out of a bench role. He should also stand out against the Suns, who give up the league's eighth-most points per game. 

Jarrett Allen, Cavaliers ($6,100) at Hornets 

Allen was quiet in the last game but is averaging 12.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 0.8 blocks over the last 10 games, including a high of 55.8 DK points. He has a good chance to come up with a solid performance with a matchup against the Hornets, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt, and who give up the league's eighth-most points per game to opposing centers. 

Value Picks

Ja'Kobe Walter, Raptors ($3,700) vs. Jazz

Walter is up for his second consecutive start, after he finished with 17 points, three rebounds, a steal and a block in the last outing. He faces a good opportunity to deliver another strong showing with a matchup against the Jazz, who give up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing small forwards. 

Trey Lyles, Kings ($3,700) vs. Spurs 

Lyles is averaging 4.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists over his last 10 appearances, including four with more than 15 DK points and a high of 29.8 in the game before last. He has a good chance to come up on the higher end of his potential with a matchup against the Spurs, who give up the league's eighth-most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards. He should also continue to handle additional responsibility while his squad is shorthanded in the frontcourt. 

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.
Find your PERFECT PICK

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

  • Daily Picks
  • Effortless Analysis
  • Data-Driven Decisions
  • Web and App Support
Baseball
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Dan Bruno
Dan Bruno
Dan has been writing all things NBA for RotoWire since 2014. He is an active fantasy sports player, with a love for DFS. Dan is a certified Coach with the Ontario Basketball Association and is a recreation professional in his home city.
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 7
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 7
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Silly Season has Officially Arrived
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Silly Season has Officially Arrived
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 20 Streaming Targets
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 20 Streaming Targets
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Six Players Taking Advantage of Increased Roles
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Six Players Taking Advantage of Increased Roles
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Player Props, Picks on Thursday, March 6
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Player Props, Picks on Thursday, March 6
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 6
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 6