NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 7

Slate Overview

CLE at CHA: Cavs on 12-game win streak; Hornets on eight-game slide

MEM at DAL: Grizzlies on four-game slide; Mavericks on three-game slide

UTA at TOR: Jazz on three-game slide; Raptors on two-game win streak

MIN at MIA: Timberwolves on three-game win streak; Heat 15-12 at home

POR at OKC: Trail Blazers 5-5 in last 10 games; Thunder on five-game win streak

PHX at DEN: Suns 11-20 on road; Nuggets 7-3 in last 10 games

SAS at SAC: Spurs 10-19 on road; Kings 7-3 in last 10 games

NYK at LAC: Knicks on two-game slide; Clippers 20-10 at home

Injuries to Monitor

CHA - Mark Williams (foot): OUT

MEM - Santi Aldama (calf), John Konchar (knee): Questionable; Jaren Jackson (ankle): OUT

DAL - Dante Exum (foot), Caleb Martin (hip): Questionable; Anthony Davis (thigh), Daniel Gafford (knee), Jaden Hardy (ankle), Kai Jones (quadriceps), Dereck Lively (ankle), P.J. Washington (ankle): OUT

UTA - Keyonte George (illness): Questionable; Jordan Clarkson (foot), John Collins (back), Lauri Markkanen (back): OUT

TOR - Chris Boucher (teeth): Doubtful; Ochai Agbaji (ankle), RJ Barrett (rest), Gradey Dick (knee), Brandon Ingram (ankle), Jonathan Mogbo (nose), Jakob Poeltl (rest): OUT

MIN - Rudy Gobert (back): Questionable

MIA - Alec Burks (back), Tyler Herro (illness), Jaime Jaquez (ankle), Andrew Wiggins (ankle): Questionable; Nikola Jovic (hand), Kel'el Ware (knee): OUT

POR - Deni Avdija (quadriceps), Jerami Grant (knee): Questionable; Deandre Ayton (calf), Dalano Banton (personal): OUT

OKC - Chet Holmgren (leg): Questionable; Luguentz Dort (knee), Isaiah Hartenstein (nose), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (rest), Cason Wallace (knee), Jalen Williams (wrist): OUT

DEN - Aaron Gordon (ankle), Nikola Jokic (ankle): Questionable; Julian Strawther (knee): OUT

SAC - Malik Monk (toe), Domantas Sabonis (hamstring): OUT

NYK - Precious Achiuwa (hamstring), Mitchell Robinson (ankle), Jalen Brunson (ankle): Questionable

LAC - Norman Powell (hamstring), Ben Simmons (knee): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Jamal Murray, Nuggets ($7,800) vs. Suns

Murray topped 40 DK points in each of the last three outings and is averaging 23.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.0 steals over five games. He also finished with 49.3 DK points in his previous encounter with the Suns, and he is likely to shine again, as they give up the league's third-most points per game to opposing point guards.

De'Aaron Fox, Spurs ($8,400) at Kings

Fox is averaging 19.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games, including four with at least 40 DK points and a high of 56.3. He is likely to come out with an extra edge in his first matchup against his former squad, and he should find room to make his mark, as the Kings give up the league's third-most three-pointers per game to opposing shooting guards.

Forwards/Centers

Scottie Barnes, Raptors ($7,900) vs. Jazz

Barnes topped 45 DK points in two of the last three games and is averaging 19.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks across his last 10 appearances. He faces an excellent opportunity to shine with a matchup against the Jazz, who give up the league's third-most points per game, and who are shorthanded in the frontcourt. Additionally, he will have to step up with a more concerted effort to lead his squad in scoring in the absence of RJ Barrett.

Kevin Durant, Suns ($8,900) at Nuggets

In his best efforts to help stop his squad from having to accept the fate of a terribly disappointing season, Durant continues to turn in big-time performances, averaging 26.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks over the last five games, including three with more than 45 DK points and a high of 55.8 in the most recent outing. He is likely to be able to make his mark against the Nuggets, who give up the league's eighth-most three-pointers per game.

Evan Mobley, Cavaliers ($8,100) at Hornets

Mobley has six double-doubles in his last 10 appearances and is averaging 20.1 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.9 blocks over that span. He should keep up the production in a matchup against the Hornets, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt, and who give up the league's eighth-most rebounds per game.

Expected Chalk

James Harden, Clippers ($9,800) vs. Knicks

Harden turned in a season-high 50 points in the last game and is averaging 25.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.8 steals over 10 outings. He faces a tough matchup against a solid Knicks squad, but he should find the chance to thrive as they give up the league's highest three-point shooting percentage.

Mid-Range Money

Immanuel Quickley, Raptors ($6,600) vs. Jazz

Quickley hit the 20-point mark in six of the last 10 games, averaging 19.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists over that span, including a high of 50.5 DK points. He faces an ideal opportunity to prosper against the Jazz, who give up the league's most points per game to opposing point guards.

Russell Westbrook, Nuggets ($5,900) vs. Suns

Westbrook got the start in the last game and turned in an impressive 25-point effort. He may be back on the bench against the Suns, but he is still capable of racking up the stats, as he is averaging 12.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 steals over five games, primarily out of a bench role. He should also stand out against the Suns, who give up the league's eighth-most points per game.

Jarrett Allen, Cavaliers ($6,100) at Hornets

Allen was quiet in the last game but is averaging 12.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 0.8 blocks over the last 10 games, including a high of 55.8 DK points. He has a good chance to come up with a solid performance with a matchup against the Hornets, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt, and who give up the league's eighth-most points per game to opposing centers.

Value Picks

Ja'Kobe Walter, Raptors ($3,700) vs. Jazz

Walter is up for his second consecutive start, after he finished with 17 points, three rebounds, a steal and a block in the last outing. He faces a good opportunity to deliver another strong showing with a matchup against the Jazz, who give up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing small forwards.

Trey Lyles, Kings ($3,700) vs. Spurs

Lyles is averaging 4.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists over his last 10 appearances, including four with more than 15 DK points and a high of 29.8 in the game before last. He has a good chance to come up on the higher end of his potential with a matchup against the Spurs, who give up the league's eighth-most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards. He should also continue to handle additional responsibility while his squad is shorthanded in the frontcourt.

