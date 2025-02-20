Johnny Davis News: Let go by Memphis

The Grizzlies released Davis on Thursday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The 22-year-old was acquired by the Grizzlies in a three-team trade on Feb. 6, though he never joined the club and was released to create an open spot on the roster. The No. 10 overall pick out of Wisconsin in the 2022 NBA Draft, Davis has yet to live up to the high expectations that surrounded him in college, averaging 3.7 points and 1.6 rebounds across only 11.5 minutes per contest during his three-year stint with the Wizards. According to Charania, Davis is expected to garner some interest in free agency, and he could end up with a new club before the end of the season.