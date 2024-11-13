Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jonathan Isaac headshot

Jonathan Isaac News: Owns paint in near double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 13, 2024

Isaac logged eight points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt), 11 rebounds, one assist and three blocks across 22 minutes during Wednesday's 94-90 win over the Pacers.

Isaac provided a big lift off the Magic bench in Wednesday's contest, leading all bench players in rebounds while pacing the team in blocks and coming up two points shy of a double-double. Isaac set new season highs in blocks and boards, posting his first double-digit rebound outing of the year. He has now recorded at least eight points in four contests, including in three of his last five outings.

Jonathan Isaac
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now