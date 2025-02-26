Best NBA Bets Today: Player Props, Picks on Wednesday, February 26

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Zach LaVine over 2.5 threes (-136) at Utah Jazz

BetRivers, 11:29 AM CT

Alex Barutha: Utah has openly given up on the season, and that sort of a thing often involves not closing out to the three-point line with effort. Over the past 10 games, the Jazz are allowing opponents to make 15.6 threes per 48 minutes -- the second-most in the NBA. Not only that, but they've allowed four performances of 6+ made threes to four individual players over the past 30 days -- Grayson Allen (7), Steph Curry (6), Anthony Edwards (6) and Jalen Green (6). LaVine most recent went 8-for-9 from distance against the Hornets (also terrible guarding the perimeter). Over his past seven games, he's making 3.1 triples at a 37.9% clip.

Derrick White over 1.5 turnovers (-125) at Detroit Pistons

BetMGM, 12:45 PM CT

Alex Barutha: White's turnovers have increased going all the way back to December. He's averaging 1.8 giveaways over his past 36 games, and he's committed at least one turnover in seven straight games for a 2.1 average. With Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis questionable for this game, there's a good chance the ball is in White's hands more often -- but even both players suit up, Detroit has been excellent at forcing turnovers lately. Over the past 10 games, the Pistons are forcing the second-most turnovers per 48 minutes (16.6) and recently forced high turnover games to James Harden (7), Trae Young (7), Darius Garland (5) and Trae Young again (5).

Kyshawn George over 1.5 steals (+180) vs. Portland Trail Blazers

BetMGM, 12:38 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The rookie has mostly been unaffected by Washington's trade deadline acquisitions of Khris Middleton and Marcus Smart, and he's set to start a 14th straight game. His steal numbers can come and go, but he's averaging 1.3 swipes in February while playing 30.1 minutes per game. At face value, it's hard to ignore getting nearly 2-to-1 odds here. But Portland is also a good matchup. Over the past 10 games, they've allowed the second-most steals per 48 minutes (9.0) to opponents. They've also allowed high steal games over the past month to mostly bigger wing players like George, rather than smaller guards. For example, they allowed four steals to Royce O'Neale, and three to Jaylen Clark, Jonathan Isaac, Nikola Jokic and Zeke Nnaji.

Spurs at Rockets U228.5 (-110)

DraftKings, 2:30 PM CT

Nick Whalen: This is the second leg of a B2B set for both sides, and both teams tend to go under in these situations. Pace-wise, the Spurs are playing quickly, but Houston is toward the bottom of the league, so we likely settle somewhere in the middle. I don't want to lean too far into recency bias, the Spurs just scored 103 and 96 points in back-to-back games against the Pelicans – one of the worst defenses and fastest-paced teams in the NBA.

James Harden O32.5 PTS+AST (-118)

Clippers at Bulls

FanDuel, 2:30 PM CT

Nick Whalen: The Clippers will get Kawhi Leonard back, but they're still down Norman Powell, so they should lean more heavily on Harden for both scoring and playmaking. Harden is coming off of a poor showing against Detroit (5-22 FG, 5 AST), and facing the Nikola Vucevic-less Bulls should be a strong bounceback spot.

Josh Hart O10.5 rebounds (-105)

76ers at Knicks

DraftKings, 2:30 PM CT

Nick Whalen: This is a big number for a game with blowout potential, but the Knicks may be without Karl-Anthony Towns, which would not only take away a key offensive piece but also open up more rebounding opportunities. If Towns plays, this moves into a stay-away territory for me, but I think there's a real chance he could be held out given the opponent.

Immanuel Quickley O20.5 PTS+REB (-120)

Raptors at Pacers

DraftKings, 2:30 PM CT

Nick Whalen: The spread continues to move sharply in favor of the Pacers, which worries me a bit, but it could be an indication that at least one of Jakob Poeltl or Scottie Barnes – both questionable – could be sitting out. Either of those outcomes would benefit Quickley, who's averaging 19.0 points and 5.3 rebounds per game over his last six. It's worth noting that this is the third game in four nights for Toronto, so tread lightly if you're playing a side or total.