Julian Champagnie News: Capped production continues

Champagnie accumulated nine points (3-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one block across 22 minutes during Wednesday's 129-115 loss to the Grizzlies.

Champagnie logged at least 20 minutes for the fourth time in the past six games, yet failed to produce anything of note. After a strong start to the season, Champagnie's role has reduced over the past month. He has averaged 27.0 minutes per game across the season, with that number falling to just 21.5 minutes per game over the last two weeks.