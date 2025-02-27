Best NBA Bets Today: Free Player Props, Picks on Friday, February 27

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Golden State Warriors -4.5 (-110) at Orlando Magic

DraftKings, 3:30 PM CT

Nick Whalen: I'm fully leaning into the Warriors' recent form, as they've won six of their last seven games, including three consecutive blowout wins. The Magic, meanwhile, are coming off of a 40-point drubbing at the hands of the Cavs and are still without Jalen Suggs. With both teams being strong on defense, it could be somewhat of a slog, but even on the road, this number feels a bit too low.

Devin Booker O35.5 PTS+AST vs. New Orleans Pelicans

DraftKings, 3:30 PM CT

Nick Whalen: Booker has been one of the few positives of late for the Suns, who are 2-8 in their last 10 games after falling to the Grizzlies in overtime on Tuesday. On paper, the Pels should be a decent bounceback opponent as one of the NBA's fastest-paced and worst defensive teams. Over the last 10 games, the Pelicans are allowing nearly 45 three-point attempts per game while giving up the second-most assists in the NBA. Booker has already gone over this number in each of his last three games.

LeBron James over 0.5 blocks (+120) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

BetRivers, 4:55 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Yes, I am wagering on 40-year-old father LeBron James to record a block. Frequent readers of the column know I love defensive props, but this may be the first time I've involved LeBron in one all year. He's been more active defensively since the Doncic trade, and over his past seven appearances, LeBron has averaged exactly 1.0 block per game, though that's up to 1.5 over his past four. The Wolves are tied for allowing the third-most blocks to opponents per 48 minutes (5.8) across the past 10 games. However, if you dig into the specific games, it's usually not centers that are racking up these blocks -- it's wings/forwards. Here are the list of players who have racked up 3+ blocks against the Wolves in the past 30 days: Kevin Durant, Evan Mobley, Matas Buzelis, Donovan Clingan, Tari Eason, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, Amen Thompson. Next up...LeBron James.

Franz Wagner over 2.5 turnovers (-135) vs. Golden State Warriors

BetMGM, 5:09 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Wagner is playing awesome basketball lately, but this is a tough matchup. The Warriors are forcing the most turnovers per 48 minutes (17.8) across the past 10 games -- a mark nearly an entire turnover higher than the No. 2 team (Indiana). Over the past 30 days, they've forced 5+ turnover games to six players, including Damian Lillard (10) and Miles Bridges (6). Wagner isn't especially turnover-prone but is averaging 2.6 giveaways in his past seven games.

Kevin Durant over 2.5 made threes (-106) vs. New Orleans Pelicans

BetRivers, 5:20 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Durant isn't a massive volume three-point shooter, and he actually hasn't made more than three triples in any of his past eight games. Still, this should be a good matchup for him to have a mini-breakout from distance. The Pelicans are allowing the second-most made threes per 48 minutes (15.7) across the past 10 games, and they've given up eight individual performances of 5+ threes in the past 30 days. That includes big performances to other forwards like Michael Porter Jr. (7), Julian Champagnie (6) and Klay Thompson (6).