Best NBA Bets Today: Free Player Props, Picks on Tuesday, March 4

Best NBA Bets Today

Kawhi Leonard over 23.5 points (-115) at Phoenix Suns

DraftKings, 9:39 AM CT

Alex Barutha: I believe this is the first time I've bet on Leonard all season. He's found his groove over the past five games, averaging 24.2 points on 47 FG% in 35.4 MPG. Tonight marks a good opportunity for Leonard to take on more usage, as Norman Powell, Derrick Jones and Ben Simmons are sidelined. With those three off the court since the trade deadline, Leonard sees a 10.4 USG% boost and averages 25.3 points on 23.2 field-goal attempts per 36 minutes. Phoenix has also been bad defensively, allowing 121 points per 48 minutes across the past 10 games.

Jalen Brunson over 2.5 turnovers (-155) vs. Golden State Warriors

Hard Rock, 9:49 AM CT

Alex Barutha: Brunson's turnovers have increased significantly in February and March, with the point guard averaging 3.0 giveaways during this 12-game stretch. This is certainly not a get-right spot, as the Warriors are forcing the most turnovers per 48 minutes (18.8) across the past 10 games. In the past month, they've forced 5+ turnover games to seven individual players, including Damian Lillard (10), LaMelo Ball (6) and Miles Bridges (6).

Nic Claxton over 8.5 rebounds (+105) at San Antonio Spurs

DraftKings, 9:57 AM CT

Alex Barutha: Claxton can be inconsistent on the boards and is averaging 6.7 rebounds in February and March. However, the Spurs have been terrible on the glass since Victor Wembanyama was shut down. In the seven games they've played since, they've given up 15-rebound games to three players (Jalen Duren, Yves Missi and Kelly Olynyk). Their 51.6 opponent rebounds per 48 minutes during these seven games ranks as the second-most in the NBA.

Dorian Finney-Smith over 1.5 threes (-135) vs. New Orleans Pelicans

DraftKings, 10:15 AM CT

Alex Barutha: Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves are questionable for this game at time of writing, but I don't think it affects Finney-Smith too much. The primary reason I'm backing this: The Pelicans are allowing opponents to make 17 threes per 48 minutes across the past 10 games -- most in the NBA. They've allowed games of 5+ made threes to 12 individual players across the past 30 days, including Keon Ellis (7), Michael Porter Jr. (7), Devin Booker (6), Julian Champagnie (6) and Royce O'Neale (6). Across his past seven appearances, DFS is averaging 1.6 makes on 36.7%.

Cam Johnson over 2.5 threes (-105) at San Antonio Spurs

DraftKings, 5:08 PM CT

Nick Whalen: The Spurs have slipped defensively, and while Brooklyn has exactly been lighting it up, this should be a good spot for a competitive game in which Johnson sees big minutes. He's coming off of a disastrous shooting night, so I see this as a nice get-right spot.