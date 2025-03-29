Justise Winslow News: Continues efficient run as starter

Winslow tallied 20 points (8-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 25 minutes during Friday's 107-95 G League win over the San Diego Clippers.

Winslow filled the box score Friday, scoring at least 20 points for just the second time in 14 appearances in 2024-25. The veteran forward has made six starts during the G League regular season, averaging 16.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.0 steals in just 24.2 minutes while shooting 49.4 percent from the field as a member of the first unit.