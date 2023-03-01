NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 1

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

CHI at DET: Pistons are on a five-game slide.

PHX at CHA: Hornets are on a five-game win streak.

CLE at BOS: Celtics are 24-7 at home.

PHI at MIA: Heat are 19-10 at home.

BKN at NYK: Knicks are on a six-game win streak.

MEM at HOU: Rockets are on a 10-game slide.

ORL at MIL: Bucks are on a 15-game win streak.

LAL at OKC: Thunder are on a four-game slide.

NOP at POR: Pelicans are on a four-game slide.

Injuries to Monitor

DET - Bojan Bogdanovic (Achilles): Probable / Jalen Duren (ankle), Isaiah Stewart (hip): OUT

CHA - P.J. Washington (foot): Doubtful / LaMelo Ball (ankle): OUT

BOS - Mike Muscala (knee): Questionable

MIA - Kevin Love (knee): Probable / Max Strus (ankle): Questionable / Kyle Lowry (knee): OUT

BKN - Edmond Sumner (personal), Yuta Watanabe (back): Questionable / Ben Simmons (knee): OUT

MEM - Steven Adams (knee): OUT

HOU - Kevin Porter (foot): Probable / Jae'Sean Tate (rest): Questionable

ORL - Jonathan Isaac (hamstring): Questionable

MIL - Wesley Matthews (calf): OUT

LAL - D'Angelo Russell (ankle): Doubtful / LeBron James (foot): OUT

OKC - Aleksej Pokusevski (leg): Doubtful / Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle): OUT

NOP - Josh Richardson (quadriceps), Jonas Valanciunas (calf): Questionable / Jose Alvarado (leg), Larry Nance (ankle), Zion Williamson (hamstring): OUT

POR - Jusuf Nurkic (calf), Anfernee Simons (ankle), Justise Winslow (ankle): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

James Harden, 76ers ($10,300) at Heat

Harden faces the second game of a home-and-home against the Heat, after he totaled 50.5 DK points in a two-point loss on Monday. He is averaging 22.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.4 steals over 10 games, including nine with more than 45 DK points. He should be up for another strong effort against the Heat, who are shorthanded in the backcourt.

Zach LaVine, Bulls ($8,600) at Pistons

LaVine is averaging 25.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists in the last five games, including a high of 63.8 DK points. He has a great chance to shine against the Pistons, who give up the league's second-most points and seventh-most turnovers per game.

Forwards/Centers

DeMar DeRozan, Bulls ($7,900) at Pistons

DeRozan is coming off a quieter performance and averaging 18.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists through his last 10 appearances. He faces a good opportunity to get into a rhythm offensively against the Pistons, who give up the league's fourth-most free throw attempts per game and allow opponents to shoot an average of 49.0 percent from the field.

Julius Randle, Knicks ($9,500) vs. Nets

Randle continues to lead the way for his team, averaging 27.5 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists over 10 games, including five with more than 45 DK points and a high of 58.5. He totaled 42 DK points in the previous meeting with the Nets and should thrive once again, as they allow opponents to shoot the league's fifth-highest rate from long range.

Anthony Davis, Lakers ($10,200) at Thunder

Davis faces the second game of a back-to-back, after he topped 60 DK points for the second consecutive game. He is likely to keep it rolling against the Thunder, who give up league-highs in rebounds and free throws attempted per game. Davis must also continue to take a lead role while the Lakers are without LeBron James.

Expected Chalk

Ja Morant, Grizzlies ($9,900) at Rockets

Morant generated 73.5 DK points in his last outing, which marked the second time he topped 70 in 10 games, while he averaged 27.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, 8.6 assists and 1.5 steals. He has a great chance to stand out against the Rockets, who give up the league's third-most points per game, including a league-high 14.7 three-pointers.

Value Picks

Jarred Vanderbilt, Lakers ($4,900) at Thunder

Vanderbilt is averaging 7.3 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 steals over four games in a starting role with the Lakers. He should do well against the Thunder, who are undersized in the frontcourt and give up the league's second-most offensive rebounds per game.

Herbert Jones, Pelicans ($4,200) at Trail Blazers

Jones topped 15 DK points in four of five outings, including two with 24 DK points, while averaging 6.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 steals per game. He should find an opportunity to pad his stats against the Blazers, who allow opponents to shoot 48.5 percent from the field and are also shorthanded in the frontcourt.

Royce O'Neale, Nets ($3,400) at Knicks

O'Neale tallied at least 15 DK points in four of six outings, while coming off the bench with an average of 6.2 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. He should continue to see around 23 minutes of playing time and make a well-rounded impact.

Lonnie Walker, Lakers ($3,300) at Thunder

Walker saw 23 minutes of action in the Lakers' last outing and tallied 21 points, four rebounds, an assist and a block for a total of 30.5 DK points. He should continue to see significant playing time in the absence of LeBron James, and make the most of his opportunity against a shorthanded Thunder backcourt.

Tyus Jones, Grizzlies ($3,300) at Rockets

Jones is averaging 8.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists, with a high of 29.5 DK points in three games post All-Star break. He faces a good chance to excel against the Rockets, who give up the league's second-most points per game to point guards.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.