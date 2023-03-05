NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 5

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

CHA at BKN: Hornets are 9-25 on the road.

POR at ORL: Trail Blazers are on a three-game slide.

SAS at HOU: Rockets won first of back-to-back meeting Saturday.

UTA at OKC: Thunder won first of back-to-back meeting Friday.

NYK at BOS: Knicks are on an eight-game win streak.

MIL at WAS: Bucks' 16-game win streak ended Saturday.

MEM at LAC: Clippers are on a five-game slide.

Injuries to Monitor

CHA - P.J. Washington (foot): Probable / LaMelo Ball (ankle): OUT

BKN - Yuta Watanabe (back): Questionable / Edmond Sumner (personal), Ben Simmons (knee): OUT

POR - Anfernee Simons (ankle), Jusuf Nurkic (calf), Justise Winslow (ankle): OUT

ORL - Gary Harris (hip), Franz Wagner (ankle): Questionable / Jonathan Isaac (hamstring): OUT

SAS - Keldon Johnson (foot): Probable / Malaki Branham (back), Doug McDermott (thumb), Devin Vassell (knee): Questionable

HOU - Jae'Sean Tate (ankle): Questionable

UTA - Lauri Markkanen (back), Collin Sexton (hamstring): OUT

OKC - Aleksej Pokusevski (leg): OUT

NYK - Jalen Brunson (foot): Questionable

BOS - Malcolm Brogdon (ankle): Questionable / Robert Williams (hamstring): OUT

MIL - Wesley Matthews (calf): OUT

WAS - Kyle Kuzma (knee), Deni Avdija (illness): Questionable / Monte Morris (back): OUT

MEM - Steven Adams (knee), Dillon Brooks (suspension), Ja Morant (suspension), Brandon Clarke (Achilles): OUT

LAC - Ivica Zubac (calf): Questionable / Norman Powell (shoulder): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Russell Westbrook, Clippers ($7,200) vs. Grizzlies

Westbrook amassed 50 DK points in the Clippers' last game and has gone over 38 in four of five games since joining Los Angeles. He faces an advantageous matchup against the Grizzlies in the absence of Ja Morant (suspension), and frontcourt defensive presences, Steven Adams (knee) and Brandon Clarke (Achilles).

Mikal Bridges, Nets ($7,900) vs. Hornets

Bridges poured in 38 points and totaled 61 DK points in an impressive, comeback win over the Celtics in his previous outing. He is averaging 25.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 steals since joining the Nets and has a great chance to excel against the Hornets, who give up the league's fifth-most points per game.

Forwards/Centers

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers ($9,200) vs. Grizzlies

Leonard (rest) did not play in the last game but is expected to start Sunday. He is averaging 30.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks in four appearances since the All-Star break and should stand out against the shorthanded Grizzlies.

Jalen Williams, Thunder ($7,000) vs. Jazz

The Thunder face the second of back-to-back meetings versus the Jazz. Williams totaled 43.5 DK points in the first outing against Utah and has topped 43 DK points in three straight games. He's averaging 19.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.2 steals since the All-Star break and should prosper again versus the Jazz, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt and give up the league's fourth-most points in the paint.

Alperen Sengun, Rockets ($7,500) vs. Spurs

Sengun delivered 16 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and a steal in 28 minutes against the Spurs on Saturday and should come up with a similar result during the rematch in Houston on Sunday. Sengun is averaging 11.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists over five games since the All-Star break, including two with more than 35 DK points.

Expected Chalk

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($12,400) at Wizards

Antetokounmpo has gone over 50 DK points in three straight games while averaging 32.7 points, 11.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists during that stretch. He played 35 minutes during Saturday's loss to Philadelphia but is averaging 32.5 points and 13.3 rebounds during the second night of back-to-backs this season (four games). He also generated a total of 81 DK points in the last meeting with the Wizards.

Value Picks

Mitchell Robinson, Knicks ($4,900) at Celtics

Robinson has exceeded 29 DK points in four of five games and is averaging 9.2 points, 10.6 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks since the All-Star break. He should do well in a favorable matchup against Boston's shorthanded frontcourt, and he also tallied 35.3 DK points in the previous meeting with the Celtics.

Nicolas Batum, Clippers ($3,500) vs. Grizzlies

With Ivica Zubac (calf) sidelined recently, Batum has been playing a more significant role, averaging 10.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.4 steals in 27 minutes per game across his last five outings. He faces an advantageous matchup against the Grizzlies, who are shorthanded and give up the league's fifth-most offensive rebounds per game.

Tari Eason, Rockets ($4,400) vs. Spurs

Eason recorded a team-high 20 points and a total of 38.2 DK points Saturday against the Spurs. He faces another great opportunity to fill it up, as they concede a league-high 122.0 points per game and allow opponents to shoot an average of 50.7 percent from the field.

Devonte' Graham, Spurs ($4,600) at Rockets

Graham is up for a third consecutive start after he surpassed 34 DK points in each of the Spurs' past two outings. He logged a team-high 28 points Saturday against the Rockets and has another great chance to thrive offensively, as Houston gives up a league-high 14.7 three-pointers per game.

Tyus Jones, Grizzlies ($3,100) at Clippers

With Ja Morant (suspension) away from the team, Jones is a must-pick option, especially since his salary has dropped recently as a result of a couple of quieter outings. Jones topped 33 DK points in his past two starts and should shine again in an extended role. He should also find a chance to get rolling from beyond the arc, as the Clippers allow opposing point guards to shoot the league's eighth-highest percentage from long range.

