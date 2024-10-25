Keegan Murray News: Debuts with double-double

Murray posted 23 points (8-17 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds and two assists over 43 minutes during Thursday's 117-115 loss to Minnesota.

Murray only had eight double-doubles last season, with a lack of rebounding opportunities providing the primary barrier for more. Murray took a big leap forward as a scorer in 2023-24, increasing his nightly average three points from his rookie season. His three-point volume in the opener suggests that the perimeter game will be a greater focus after averaging 6.6 attempts per game beyond the arc during his sophomore season. The rebound increase could be due to the departure of Harrison Barnes, who was often at Murray's position but did not rebound as effectively.