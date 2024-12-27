Keegan Murray News: Logs double-double in loss

Murray totaled 11 points (4-11 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 37 minutes during Thursday's 114-113 loss to Detroit.

Murray needed to step things up without Domantas Sabonis (illness) in the lineup, and he gave the team the rebound boost it needed during a poor shooting night. Absorbing Sabonis' production is no easy feat, and Murray's errant shot, coupled with tepid numbers from Alex Len diluted Sacramento's potential. The Kings stuck with Detroit despite Sabonis' absence, and his eventual return will shift Murray back into a more customary role.