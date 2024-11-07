Keegan Murray News: Records 22/12 double-double

Murray closed Wednesday's 122-107 win over Toronto with 22 points (9-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and one block across 35 minutes.

Murray has taken a significant leap forward this season, most notably as a rebounder. He averaged only 5.5 rebounds per game during his 2023-24 campaign, a stark contrast to his average of 8.3 boards over the first eight games of the season. Although DeMar DeRozan was expected to cut into Murray's production, the exact opposite has occurred, with Murray enjoying a prolific start in an adjusted role.