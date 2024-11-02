Keegan Murray News: Records double-double Friday

Murray amassed 14 points (6-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one block in 39 minutes during Friday's 123-115 victory over the Hawks.

Murray has been relegated to being the Kings' fourth option on offense behind De'Aaron Fox, DeMar DeRozan, and Domantas Sabonis. However, the forward should occasionally put in strong performances. This was his second double-double of the season across five outings, and the third-year forward has opened the campaign with averages of 14.2 points and 7.6 boards across 37.4 minutes per tilt.