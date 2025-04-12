Keegan Murray News: Scores nine points in return

Murray amassed nine points (3-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and two steals over 32 minutes during Friday's 101-100 loss to the Clippers.

Murray returned to the hardwood following a three-game absence due to a back injury, but his performance wasn't eye-popping by any means. In fact, Murray only made 33.3 percent of his shots and struggled to get into any kind of offensive rhythm all game long. Murray should remain in the starting unit as long as he remains healthy, which should translate into fewer minutes for Trey Lyles going forward.