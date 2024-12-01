Keon Ellis News: Back to bench

Ellis will come off the bench during Sunday's game against the Spurs, Frankie Cartoscelli of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.

Ellis had started the last three games but he will be moved back to a bench role with Malik Monk and DeMar DeRozan filling in the starting lineup. Ellis has averaged 9.2 points and 2.3 rebounds in 21.8 minutes per game over his last five games coming off the bench.