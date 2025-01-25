Kevon Harris News: Logs 25-point double-double

Harris registered 25 points (9-17 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and two steals over 35 minutes Thursday during the G League College Park Skyhawks' 127-104 win over the Grand Rapids Gold.

Harris was the leading scorer in Thursday's bout, and his five three-pointers were second-most behind teammate Keaton Wallace (six). Over his last five G League outings, Harris has averaged 22.8 points on 51.2 percent shooting, 8.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.0 steals over 32.4 minutes per game.