Kevon Harris News: Out Monday vs. Hawks

Published on July 14, 2025

Harris (ankle) won't play in Monday's Summer League game against the Hawks, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

After logging 28 minutes during Sunday's 98-83 loss to the Pistons, Harris will take a seat for the second part of Houston's back-to-back due to an ankle injury. The Rockets could be exercising caution with the 28-year-old guard, who'll aim to get back into the lineup for Thursday's tilt against the Trail Blazers.

