Kevon Looney News: Making first start of season

Looney is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets, John Dickinson of 95.7 The Game San Francisco reports.

Head coach Steve Kerr will tweak the lineup for this matchup against Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets, and Looney will add some much-needed physicality to the frontcourt, especially since Draymond Green (calf) won't play. Looney is averaging 5.6 points and 6.6 rebounds per game in his last five appearances off the bench.