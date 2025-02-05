NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 5

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

The NBA has a huge 11-game offering for Wednesday evening, and FanDuel's featured slate will include all of them. The first tip-off is at 7:00 p.m., but it's important to be vigilant as the trade rumors keep churning near the trade deadline.

SLATE OVERVIEW

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Wednesday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

MIL Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

MIL Damian Lillard (groin) - QUESTIONABLE

Considering the quality of the matchup, the team may elect to give both stars the night off. If these tags hold, expect increased time for Bobby Portis ($6,200) and Ryan Rollins ($4,200).

CHA LaMelo Ball (ankle) - OUT

CHA Vasilije Micic (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

I'm taking Nick Smith ($4,700) again in this scenario. He put up 32.8 FDFP in a similar situation Monday night.

PHX Kevin Durant (ankle) - DOUBTFUL

Royce O'Neale ($4,600) will likely take Durant's place in the lineup this evening.

PHI Joel Embiid (knee) - OUT

PHI Andre Drummond (toe) - QUESTIONABLE

If both centers miss as expected, Guerschon Yabusele ($6,300) will assume the starting role at the five.

TOR RJ Barrett (concussion) - OUT

TOR Jakob Poeltl (hip) - OUT

I wouldn't place much DFS stock in their possible replacements.

MEM Desmond Bane (foot) - OUT

Look to Luke Kennard ($4,900) as the best budget pivot for Bane while he is sidelined.

UTA Collin Sexton (ankle) - OUT

UTA Lauri Markkanen (back) - QUESTIONABLE

Jordan Clarkson ($5,900) and Brice Sensabaugh ($4,100) are the ideal pivots for these players if their tags hold this evening.

ELITE PLAYERS

There are seven players with salaries above $10k for Wednesday's slate. De'Aaron Fox ($9,000) should make his debut with the Spurs tonight, and it could be worth the ride with Victor Wembanyama ($11,900) to see how he responds to the addition. I also believe Tyrese Maxey ($10,000) is a reasonable bet against the Heat.

In the $9k range, I like Anthony Edwards ($9,400), who should be able to exploit the Bulls now that Zach LaVine is no longer available to defend him.

As we round out the elite level, Jamal Murray ($8,300) and Bam Adebayo ($8,100) round out my favorite elections, and I am especially fond of Adebayo's dual eligibility against the Sixers.

EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS

Malik Monk, SAC ($7,800) vs. ORL

And just like that, Monk is the floor general of one of the most potent offenses in the conference. He was already throwing down big totals alongside De'Aaron Fox, but now the keys are his with very little competition behind him. Zach LaVine is unlikely to hit the court tonight, but the newly-minted floor general should fare well against the Magic.

Rudy Gobert, MIN ($6,900) vs. CHI

With Julius Randle (groin) still sidelined, Gobert should once again enjoy a solid total. The big man has helped pick up the slack in his teammate's absence, and his added usage should increase his double-double chances,

Also consider: John Collins, UTA ($6,800) vs. GSW, Michael Porter, DEN ($6,600) vs. NOP

VALUE PLAYS

Here's a list of my preferred budget options under $6,000, with one player for each eligible position.

PG/SG Malcolm Brogdon, WAS ($5,000)

SG/SF Gradey Dick, TOR ($4,600)

SF/PF Matas Buzelis, CHI ($4,200)

PF Nikola Jovic, MIA ($5,600)

C Kevon Looney, GSW ($4,200)

