Kevon Looney News: Nearly double-doubles

Looney contributed eight points (3-5 FG, 2-2 FT) and eight rebounds in 14 minutes during Monday's 117-110 loss to Minnesota in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Trayce Jackson-Davis had another quiet showing with the starters, while Looney nearly double-doubled in 14 minutes, doing most of his damage in the first half. However, Looney has been quiet in the playoffs, averaging 2.4 points and 3.6 rebounds in 10.4 minutes across 11 appearances.