Kevon Looney News: Sees 13 minutes

Looney closed Wednesday's 109-94 loss to the Rockets in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs with five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 13 minutes.

After seeing nine minutes in Game 1, Looney saw a slight increase in minutes Wednesday -- Jimmy Butler left after eight minutes with a pelvic contusion and Brandin Podziemski was limited to 14 minutes due to an illness. Quinten Post, who had 12 points in 25 minutes, is likely to remain the primary big off the bench for Golden State.