Kris Dunn News: Not starting Game 7

Dunn is not in the Clippers' starting lineup against the Nuggets in Game 7 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Dunn has been in the starting lineup since Feb. 12, but he will come off the bench in Saturday's elimination game while Derrick Jones slides into the Clippers' starting five. Over the first six games of the series, Dunn has averaged 6.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.7 blocks over 23.0 minutes per game.