Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kris Dunn headshot

Kris Dunn News: Scores 15 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2025

Dunn closed Tuesday's 131-115 loss to the Nuggets in Game 5 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs with 15 points (6-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt), two assists, one block and two steals in 25 minutes.

Dunn found his rhythm Tuesday after some struggles in previous games -- he had a combined 15 points in his previous three outings. During the postseason, Dunn has hit 41.7 percent from the field with 7.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.8 blocks, 1.2 steals and 1.8 three-pointers in 25.4 minutes per contest.

Kris Dunn
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now