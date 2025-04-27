Lamar Stevens News: Quiet end to season in loss

Stevens ended with no counting stats over zero minutes during Saturday's 117-115 loss to Oklahoma City in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Stevens briefly checked in and committed a foul in the final seconds of Saturday's elimination game loss. The 27-year-old forward totaled four points, four rebounds and an assist across 12 minutes in two appearances during the first-round series. Stevens is slated to be an unrestricted free agent during the offseason, and he finished the 2024-25 campaign with averages of 4.4 points, 2.2 rebounds and 0.5 assists across 9.1 minutes per game in 17 regular-season outings (one start).