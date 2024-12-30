Lamar Stevens News: Struggles offensively vs. Maine

Stevens registered 15 points (6-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block over 38 minutes Sunday during the G League Motor City Cruise's 112-111 loss to the Maine Celtics.

It wasn't Stevens' day on the offensive end, as he converted on just 35.3 percent of his tries from the field. However, he still managed to outscore two of the other starters with the help of a high shot volume. This appears to be an outlier performance for Stevens, who went 10-for-14 from the field in the G League Regular Season opener Friday against Westchester.