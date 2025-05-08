Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Luke Kornet headshot

Luke Kornet News: Increased role Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2025

Kornet posted six points (3-4 FG), eight rebounds and one block over 18 minutes during Wednesday's 91-90 loss to New York in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Kornet played a handful of extra minutes with Kristaps Porzingis continuing to struggle with an illness. The issue has been bothering Porzingis for more than a month now, meaning Kornet is going to have to stay ready. Both he and Al Horford will need to play better if the Celtics are to turn the series around, starting with Game 3 in New York on Saturday.

Luke Kornet
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now