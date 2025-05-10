NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, May 10

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

DraftKings NBA DFS Picks and Strategy for May 10

We have two Game 3 matchups on tap for Saturday, and the action will begin at Madison Square Garden with a 3:30 p.m. ET start. I'm running hot after two Top 20 finishes in GPP contests over at FanDuel, and I'll try to keep the ball rolling on DraftKings as we navigate this tricky slate.

SLATE OVERVIEW

Will the Celtics wake up in time to defend their title? New York's 2-0 lead is arguably the biggest surprise of the postseason, as Boston's inability to close is narrowing its hopes to repeat as NBA champs. Vegas still seems to think that the Celtics can right the ship, and players from this matchup represent the most stable approach to this slate. The Warriors are in disarray without Stephen Curry, and blowout risk may wreak havoc on our current projections for both teams.

GSW Stephen Curry (hamstring) - OUT

Coach Steve Kerr did a lot of tinkering during the Game 2 loss, but a stable formula to handle Curry's absence failed to materialize. Although a move to the Chase Center could marginally improve Golden State's chances, they need inspired performances from Jimmy Butler and a host of other role players to stave off the Timberwolves, who are currently firing on all cylinders. We'll focus on a few potential Warriors below.

ELITE PLAYERS

Today's player pool is bereft of five-figure salaries tonight, but we have two players in the $9k range. Anthony Edwards ($9,800) and Jayson Tatum ($9,400) played to a draw with similar fantasy totals in Game 2, although a brief injury absence from Edwards reduced his playing time to 34 minutes on the court. Both players are available at four spots in the DraftKings roster structure, but positional availability is an important ingredient when selecting the best option between the two. You compromise too much by taking both players ($5,166 average per slot), and if we look at the depth and comparable production by position, the drop-off between Tatum and other options appears to be wider. Edwards' shot volume will be hard to fade, but there's better value to be had among today's backcourt options. If you're keen on spending up, Tatum is the better option, especially when you consider Boston's current sense of urgency.

The $8k range is conspicuously small, with Jimmy Butler ($8,500) and Jalen Brunson ($8,000) as the only selections at this level. There's no doubt that the Warriors need more production from Butler, who didn't play with the urgency needed in Game 2. If his salary were a little lower, I would give a stronger recommendation. As of now, there's no evidence that Butler will perform at the level needed to reverse the current trend. Conversely, Brunson's salary represents a bit of a bargain, and although he regressed a bit in Game 2, he's a solid option at point guard.

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

Brandin Podziemski, GSW ($5,100) vs. MIN

I'm getting the values out of the way first. Although Podziemski scored only 11 points in Game 2, his secondary numbers bolstered his fantasy total to 31 DKFPs. Uninspired play from Moses Moody is likely to continue, thus maximizing Podziemski's minutes. With his usage expected to be well over 30 minutes, his stable participation in the first unit makes him a sensible play.

Buddy Hield, GSW ($4,400) vs. MIN

If Hield's salary matched Podziemski's, I'd be less likely to endorse him. Despite superb shooting from downtown over the past two games, Hield was as streaky as they come in the regular season. You need to embrace the potential variance when taking this route, but the upside potential relative to his current salary is a bit too good to pass up.

Derrick White, BOS ($6,600) @ NYK

OK, let's get back up to the mid-range options and take White, who's played a consistent role in my playoff builds. Despite two excellent outings, his salary is conspicuously static. I'm certainly not complaining, and taking him just above the DraftKings median salary is perfectly fine with me. Similar to Brunson, White demonstrates the kind of production that renders Edwards less useful, and although Minnesota's dynamo has a good chance to outdo White, it probably won't be enough to offset the salary differential.

Julius Randle, MIN ($7,600) @ GSW

It's hard to fade Randle despite a slew of potential production from Minnesota's fleet of wingmen. I'm not past using Naz Reid ($4,100) or Jaden McDaniels ($5,700). Both players warrant consideration, and they'll get some exposure from me, but Randle is the more stable option if you're able to afford the higher salary. I would be more comfortable stacking McDaniels over Reid if you're settling on Randle, but Reid is viable if you're facing salary cap pressure.

Josh Hart, NYK ($6,500) vs. BOS

Choosing between Hart, OG Anunoby ($6,200) and Mikal Bridges ($6,000) has been a challenging narrative all season, but Hart has emerged as the most consistent option in the postseason. Anunoby and Bridges have popped in isolated spots, but Hart's production has been more dependable. I'm hesitant to stack these players, and I'd only advise usage of Anunoby or Bridges if you're gunning for some contrarian edge against the field.

Karl-Anthony Towns, NYK ($7,400) vs. BOS

We need to get a center involved in these endorsements, and I think Towns is your best bet at the position. Despite a slow start to the postseason, Towns has surged for some strong totals and posted 45.3 DKFPs against the Celtics in Game 2. You'll need to make some sacrifices to reach Towns tonight, but the potential point differential among the other centers available could be much wider tonight in front of the home crowd. Although Draymond Green ($5,800) is much cheaper and has hit some impressive totals during the playoffs, he's a consistent ejection risk and has a lower floor than Towns. Green's lower salary could find his way into another position, however.

After slotting these players in, we're forced to make a couple of plays at or around the $5k range to fill out our lineups. We need a solid forward option and a budget play at the UTIL position. Although I don't think we require his low salary, Jonathan Kuminga ($4,200) will need to play an enhanced role to keep the Warriors' playoff hopes afloat. He's coming off the bench right now, and although he's been in Kerr's doghouse, the head coach has indicated that the youngster will get an opportunity for extended production. His selection allows us to reach back up in the $6k range for someone like Green or McDaniels, but you can also add Reid and allow for Green's entry into your lineup.

PUNT PLAY: Luke Kornet, BOS ($3,700) @ NYK

