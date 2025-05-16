NBA DFS: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday's Playoff Game

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

The Celtics showed there was life after Jayson Tatum's injury as they built yet another big lead Wednesday and held onto it this time to send the series back to New York. Friday's Game 6 is the only one on the NBA slate. And given the pride and desperation of the defending champs, it could well be a memorable wire-to-wire battle.

With only one matchup, we're dealing with FanDuel's single-game contest rosters comprised as follows:

MVP - (Garners points at 1.5x the normal rate)

Five Utility spots - (Garner points at normal rate)

With salaries also different than conventional FanDuel contests on multi-game slates and top players inevitably headed for heavy rostering, there are definitely strategic elements particular to single-game lineups. Finding key value plays for some of utility spots is undoubtedly key as it enables you to roster a superstar in the MVP slot, where salaries for each player are 1.5x higher than if you were rostering them in a Utility spot.

Slate Overview

Listed spreads/totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook and current as of Friday, 5/16 @12:00 a.m. ET:

Boston Celtics at New York Knicks (-2.5) (O/U: 210.0)

Back home, the Knicks are unsurprisingly favored over the Tatum-less Celtics despite their blowout win on Wednesday and a 22-point decision in New York during Game 3 while their star was still available.

The projected total goes back to the first half of the series when the first three finished with totals of 213, 181 and 208 points. In contrast, the last two have combined for 234 and 229, with the latter accomplished without Tatum, Kristaps Porzingis absent in the second half and Jalen Brunson fouling out after 33 minutes.

Injury Situations to Monitor

Jayson Tatum, BOS (Achilles): OUT

With Tatum's ongoing absence, Al Horford should remain in the starting five while Jaylen Brown and Derrick White should be the biggest beneficiaries in terms of increased usage.

Elite Players

The two players with the highest MVP salaries on Friday's slate are Jaylen Brown ($20,700) and Jalen Brunson ($19,800).

Brown stepped up without Tatum in Game 5 by securing a 26-point, 12-assist double-double with eight rebounds and a steal leading to a series-high 54.6 standard FD points. He actually took fewer shots - 17 - than in other postseason outings alongside his teammate, but his efficiency - if replicable - could make him worth his elevated MVP salary.

Brunson only managed 30.2 standard FD on Wednesday due in part to his early exit, but he'd managed 62.0 during Game 4. He did experience some shooting struggles against the Celtics' swarming defense over the first half of the series and could find it hard to fully deliver on his inflated valuation.

Expected Chalk

With only one matchup, Karl-Anthony Towns ($11,600), Derrick White ($10,800) and Josh Hart ($9,200) should also be very popular.

Towns has gone under 40 FD from four of the first five games this series, yet recorded 41.9 in the other outing and has offered a secure floor otherwise.

White saw a major boost in production without Tatum in Game 5 with 47.6 FD on a postseason-high 34 points via 9-for-16 shooting. He should once again be a solid selection in Boston's second straight elimination scenario.

Hart has been stuffing the stat sheet in trademark fashion throughout the series while averaging 32.2 FD across 37.6 minutes, and that safe floor should lead to another high roster rate on Friday.

Key Values

The following players make for strong candidates for the Utility spots:

Mikal Bridges, NYK ($7,400)

Bridges endured a rough shooting night in Game 5 as he went 4-for-14 from the floor through 40 minutes with only 19.9 FD, yet he went off for 47.9 the previous matchup on an 11-for-21 tally and also averaged 31.7 over the nine previous playoff appearances. He's taken double-digit shot attempts in 10 straight and has done an excellent job supplementing his production on defense by recording multiple steals seven times since the end of the regular season.

Al Horford, BOS ($5,400)

Horford has been a mainstay in the starting five of late. And with Tatum out and Porzingis struggling to get on the court, his spot on the first unit is even more secure. The big man has made relatively good use of his opportunities by averaging 24.2 FD with the help of 46.2 percent shooting - including 38.7 behind the arc - across 31.9 minutes across 10 postseason games. Horford has been particularly effective in the last three against the Knicks as he's averaged 26.4 FD on 10.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 blocks on a 32-minute average. Given the urgency for the Celtics and what should be another solid allotment of minutes, he should have plenty of opportunity to offer a solid return on a modest investment.

Payton Pritchard, BOS ($5,000)

Pritchard provided 30.5 FD during 39 minutes on Wednesday to mark his highest allotment of court time since early March. The sharpshooting guard was only 5-for-14 from three, yet had shot 50.0 percent from distance two games before that on his way to 33.8 FD. Pritchard has also been at 17.1 or below in the other three, but his very affordable salary and the fact he's now averaging 32.3 per 36 minutes without Tatum on the floor since the start of the regular season makes him an appealing tournament play on Friday.

ALSO CONSIDER: Kristaps Porzingis, BOS ($3,200); Luke Kornet, BOS ($2,600)

