Luke Kornet News: Plays well off bench

Kornet had nine points (3-3 FG, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 23 minutes during Tuesday's 120-89 win over the Magic in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Kornet had a minimal role prior to Tuesday, but with Kristaps Porzingis picking up a few fouls and the Celtics running away with this game early, Kornet capitalized on some garbage time. Through five postseason games, Kornet is averaging 3.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.8 steals in 16.4 minutes. He's unlikely to see a spike in playing time as long as Porzingis and Al Horford are healthy.