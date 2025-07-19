Marcus Smart News: Intends to sign with LAL

The Lakers will sign Smart to a two-year deal after he clears waivers following agreeing to a buyout with the Wizards, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

After spending the 2024-25 NBA season with the Grizzlies and Wizards, Smart will get a fresh start with Los Angeles, which will be his fourth NBA team. In 34 regular-season games during the 2024-25 campaign, the veteran guard averaged 9.0 points, 2.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.1 steals per game, shooting 39.3 percent from the floor and 34.8 percent from deep.