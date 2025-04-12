Fantasy Basketball
Nicolas Batum headshot

Nicolas Batum Injury: Out for season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Batum (groin) is out for Sunday's game against the Warriors.

Batum will miss the regular-season finale due to the same injury that forced him to leave Wednesday's win over the Rockets, and that prevented him from playing Friday. The veteran Frenchman will aim to be ready for the start of the playoffs, although it's uncertain if the Clippers will earn a top-6 seed or if they'll end up playing in the Play-In Tournament.

Nicolas Batum
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
