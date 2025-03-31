Orlando Robinson News: Fares well as starter

Robinson posted 13 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 23 minutes during Sunday's 127-109 win over the 76ers.

Jakob Poeltl has been resting every other game for Toronto, and Robinson was able to make the most of his minutes Sunday. In six starts this season, Robinson has shown that he can be a serviceable streamer with averages of 12.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 0.7 blocks and 0.5 steals.