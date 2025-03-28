Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Playoff Streaming Targets

This article is part of our NBA Waiver Wire series.

Pippen continues his strong run of production, taking full advantage of the fact Ja Morant remains sidelined due to yet another injury. In fact, Pippen has been a revelation in six games over the past two weeks, averaging 14.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 2.3 steals and 2.0 three-pointers in 27.6 minutes per game. He sits inside the top 15 during that time, providing managers with unexpected yet welcome production. There has been no indication as to when Morant might return to the lineup. Morant's presence would obviously impact Pippen's opportunities, but for now, the backup

If you're still alive and kicking at this time of the season, congratulations on what should be considered a successful campaign. However, those who are battling it out for the title are all too familiar with the lack of trustworthy streaming targets. If your league has limited moves available on a week-by-week basis, this is a great time to push for a change, that being unlimited or at least more weekly transactions. If you are lucky enough to have made it through to the postseason, your season could very well come down to quantity over quality. Whether it's targeting an offensive threat capable of delivering points and threes or a defensive-minded player who can help boost your blocks and steals, narrowing your focus can prove vital as you battle for seedings. Let's dive into six players who are currently rostered in fewer than 50% of Yahoo leagues.

If you're still alive and kicking at this time of the season, congratulations on what should be considered a successful campaign. However, those who are battling it out for the title are all too familiar with the lack of trustworthy streaming targets. If your league has limited moves available on a week-by-week basis, this is a great time to push for a change, that being unlimited or at least more weekly transactions. If you are lucky enough to have made it through to the postseason, your season could very well come down to quantity over quality. Whether it's targeting an offensive threat capable of delivering points and threes or a defensive-minded player who can help boost your blocks and steals, narrowing your focus can prove vital as you battle for seedings. Let's dive into six players who are currently rostered in fewer than 50% of Yahoo leagues.

Scotty Pippen, Memphis Grizzlies (37% rostered)

Pippen continues his strong run of production, taking full advantage of the fact Ja Morant remains sidelined due to yet another injury. In fact, Pippen has been a revelation in six games over the past two weeks, averaging 14.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 2.3 steals and 2.0 three-pointers in 27.6 minutes per game. He sits inside the top 15 during that time, providing managers with unexpected yet welcome production. There has been no indication as to when Morant might return to the lineup. Morant's presence would obviously impact Pippen's opportunities, but for now, the backup point guard makes sense as a must-roster player across all formats. If we're being honest, Morant could be limited when he returns, and staying on the floor for more than a handful of games has been an ongoing struggle for him.

Gary Trent, Milwaukee Bucks (27% rostered)

Another player who has benefited from an injury, Trent appears to have finally figured things out in Milwaukee. Damian Lillard was earlier in the week ruled out indefinitely due to a blood clot issue. A situation like this is unlikely to resolve quickly, meaning the Bucks are going to need Trent to step up. In his last seven games, Trent has managed to up his production across the board, averaging 14.9 points to go with 1.3 steals and 3.4 three-pointers. His overall value is generally tied up in two categories, those being steals and threes, both of which have buoyed his recent value. Unlike Pippen, Trent should have a runway of minutes for the remainder of the fantasy season, making him a slightly safer, albeit less appealing target.

Kevin Porter, Milwaukee Bucks (11% rostered)

Much like Trent, Porter has also been called upon to do more of the heavy lifting recently following the health news regarding Lillard. Although Porter has the ability to contribute across multiple categories, he tends to pick and choose when he wants to turn that tap on. In three games over the past week, he has averaged 11.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 three-pointers. The decision for managers will be whether to choose the safer option in Trent or the higher-upside play in Porter.

Orlando Robinson, Toronto Raptors (10% rostered)

It's been an intriguing few weeks for Robinson, stepping into a larger role as the Raptors move slowly and painfully toward the end of the season. Although his minutes have been up and down, the removal of Colin Castleton from the equation could provide Robinson with some assuredness moving forward. In his past 15 games, Robinson has delivered averages of 10.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 0.7 blocks in 23.5 minutes per game. Now, those numbers are nothing to get too excited about. However, he is coming off a 23-and-13 performance in a win over the Nets, an indication that he could be about to trend upwards. Jakob Poeltl remains the clear-cut starter, but as we have seen recently, Toronto has no issues resting him at least once per week. If Robinson can make the most of his opportunities, he could be a sneaky pickup for those seeking big-man numbers.

Ryan Dunn, Phoenix Suns (8% rostered)

Despite being in the rotation for the majority of the season, Dunn has produced some of his best basketball over the past two weeks. In seven games during that span, he is averaging 12.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.1 three-pointers and 2.4 combined steals and blocks. Having started in all seven of those games, it's fair to say that the coaching staff is comfortable putting him out there when it matters, over guys like Bol Bol and Mason Plumlee. The eventual return of Bradley Beal from a hamstring injury will complicate things a little. However, Dunn is clearly their best option alongside Beal, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, meaning the rookie should be able to flirt with standard league value the rest of the way.

Jordan Hawkins, New Orleans Pelicans (5% rostered)

Much like Trent, Hawkins' value is limited to just a couple of categories. In this case, points and threes. The Pelicans are almost at the end of what has been a disastrous season, with injuries and rest paving the way for Hawkins to have a strong end to the campaign. He has played at least 23 minutes in five straight games, and despite an ankle injury suffered during Monday's win over the 76ers, he has been cleared to play Friday. In three games over the past week, he has averaged 14.7 points and 2.7 three-pointers. He won't be for everyone, but if you simply need a boost in scoring, Hawkins should be out there firing away, assuming he can remain healthy.

Drop Candidates:

Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks (94% rostered)

Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz (92% rostered)

D'Angelo Russell, Brooklyn Nets (79% rostered)

Zach Edey, Memphis Grizzlies (62% rostered)