Robert Williams Injury: Remains in concussion protocol

Williams remains in concussion protocol but spent some time on the court during Tuesday's practice, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Williams has missed six straight games due to a concussion, and it's unclear when he'll be ready to suit up again. His next chance comes Friday against the Spurs. Donovan Clingan (knee) is expected to play in that contest, while Deandre Ayton has played at least 32 minutes in four of his last six games, so there may not be many minutes available for Williams even when he's cleared to play.